Girl dies after collapsing in car park in North Yorkshire

12 May 2019, 10:48 | Updated: 12 May 2019, 10:57

Police

A police investigation's started and a warning issued to MDMA users after the death of a teenage girl who is believed to have taken the drug.

Emergency services were called to Applegarth car park in Northallerton at around 9.30pm last night to reports that a girl had collapsed.

North Yorkshire Police said the girl was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough, but she later died.

Detective Inspector Jon Sygrove said: "This is an incredibly sad and tragic event and police inquiries are ongoing to determine the events around the girl's death.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.

"As our investigation continues, I'd advise anyone who has purchased MDMA recently to be cautious about taking it.

"If you have already taken the drug and feel unwell, please seek medical assistance immediately."

The force said inquiries are ongoing to determine if the drug led to the teeanger's death.

DI Sygrove also appealed to witnesses who were in the car park to come forward.

