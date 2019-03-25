Gary McAllister assaulted in Leeds

The former Scotland captain and Rangers assistant manager was punched in the face while outside a bar in Leeds in the early hours of Sunday.

It's understood Gary McAllistar was waiting for a taxi with his wife when the attack happened outside a bar on Call Lane. He had to be treated in hospital for his injuries.

McAllister played for Leeds from 1990 to 1996 and also captained the team for two seasons before a move to Coventry.

The 54 year old took up the post of assistant manager at Rangers last year and has 57 caps for Scotland.

Fans have been sending him messages of support on twitter with one writing: "All the best to Gary McAllister after this shocking attack. One of the most likeable men in football and a Leeds legend as well. Baffled as to why this would happen but particularly in the city he and his family made home."

West Yorkshire Police are asking anyone who witnessed the attack, or who has any information that could help the investigation, to contact Leeds CID quoting crime reference number 13190152147.