Fresh inquest into Elsie Frost death in Wakefield

16 April 2019, 13:03 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 13:07

Elsie Frost

14 year old Elsie Frost was killed in the 1960s and her family have won a High Court bid to have a fresh inquest into her death.

Elsie was stabbed as she walked home through an underpass beneath a railway line near to Wakefield in October 1965.

No one was ever successfully prosecuted for her murder but new evidence was uncovered after Elsie's family persuaded West Yorkshire Police to reopen the files in 2015.

The evidence pointed to Beast of Wombwell killer Peter Pickering being responsible. The 80-year-old was jailed for more than 45 years for the manslaughter of 14-year-old Shirley Boldy in Barnsley in 1972.

Following his death in 2018, police confirmed Pickering was expected to be charged with Elsie's murder.

Lord Justice Irwin has now ruled there will be a new inquest and said the court's reasons for its judgment would be given at a later date.

