Free To Wee At Leeds Station

The 40p charge to use the toilets at Leeds train station is being scrapped next week.

From December 17 it will be free to use the facilities. The toilet charges are also being removed at Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool Lime Street.

The change follows a £15 million benefits package being announced by Rail Minister Andrew Jones last week.

Network Rail, which owns the stations, said: "We welcome the Rail Minister's funding package for passengers in the North.

"We will respond to this immediately and one of the first changes will be the removal of toilet charges at Manchester Piccadilly, Leeds and Liverpool Lime Street.

"This is a long-overdue Christmas present for train passengers in the North."