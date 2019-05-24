Frank Bruno in Yorkshire to talk about mental health

24 May 2019, 07:21 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 07:24

Frank Bruno

A woman from Yorkshire and former heavyweight boxer Frank Bruno want men to talk about mental health.

Hayley Carroll from Skipton wants more men to speak about depression, after her little brother took his own life three years ago.

Hayley is hosting an event with former professional boxer Frank Bruno this evening to raise awareness of male suicide.

She lost her little brother Samuel to suicide in May 2016 and then set up a campaign called "Samuel's Rainbow" to help men struggling.

Hayley told us about the meaning behind the name:

"A few days after his death the brightest fullest rainbow shone straight over the woodlands where Samuel took his own life.

That's when we realised that we can't let this happen to another family, suicide does need to be spoken about and it needs to stop being such a taboo subject."

British heavyweight boxing legend Frank Bruno will meet fans at a special dinner - and encourage men to talk about mental health.

Samuel's sister Hayley and other family members have organised the event this evening.

Hayley said: "Having such an inspirational man like Frank Bruno coming along who sadly has suffered with mental health issues in the past.

It's going to show everyone that men can cry, men can talk and men get through a depressing time that they may be going through."

Shortly after Samuel's death Hayley and her family started campaigning and encouraging men to talk.

She says helping save other people in Samuel's name helps them cope with their loss: "We've put all the pain and heartache into making Samuel's campaign into what it is now.

Someone once told me that someone never truly dies until the last person stops speaking their name.

That's exactly what we're doing we'll never stop speaking about Samuel and his story."

Latest figures from the Office of National Statistics show that three quarters of the suicides registered in 2017 were male.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Rihanna recently revealed she's been living in Londn

Inside Rihanna's Lavish London Home Worth £30m Where She's Been Secretly Living For A YEAR

Rihanna

Billie Eilish has opened up about mental health in an honest new video

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Mental Health In Honest New Video
Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar headed off to Ibiza together

TOWIE Stars Chloe Sims And Dan Edgar Spark Reconciliation Rumours As They Jet Off To Ibiza

TV & Film

Taylor Swift dated Sophie Turner's husband back in 2008

Sophie Turner Comes Face-To-Face With Joe Jonas' Ex, Taylor Swift

News