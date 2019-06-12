Four jailed for murder of Sheffield man

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show With Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
12 June 2019, 17:39
Four men have been jailed for a combined total of 72 years for the murder of a dad of three in Sheffield.
Jarvin Blake, who was 22, was stabbed in the heart in the street and left to die in an attack on Brackley Street in March 2018. He died in hospital a short time later.
Jarvin's 24 year old was also attacked and seriously injured but has fully recovered.
Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, the Senior Investigating Officer, led the 13-month inquiry in to Mr Blake’s death.
He said: “Today, my thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Blake’s family and I hope they feel some justice in knowing that these men will be behind bars for a very long time.
“Over the course of the last 13-months, we have worked incredibly hard to get this case to court to provide justice for Mr Blake’s family and friends.
“With none of the four men ever admitting who was responsible for delivering the stab wound which ultimately killed Mr Blake, we’ve worked hard to piece together what happened to him and I’m pleased that those responsible have now been handed lengthy sentences."
In a statement, Jarvin's partner, Kelsey Dixon, said:
"Jarvin was my world. Jarvin and I were engaged to be married. We have three young children who have been left without a father. My life changed forever when he died. I miss him every minute of every day. He was loved by his family and friends.
"Jarvin cared for the people he loved. He idolised his three children. A large custodial sentence will not bring Jarvin back but it will help me to move on with my life knowing that these murdering cowards are now in prison."