Five in hospital after serious collision

14 April 2019, 09:04 | Updated: 14 April 2019, 09:06

welsh ambulance

Five people have been taken to hospital following a "serious collision" on the A19.

Five ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, a doctor and an air ambulance team were all called to the two-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway, which happened before the A684 turn off near Northallerton, North Yorkshire, at around 11.51am on Saturday.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeswoman said that four of the people involved have been taken to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, while the other was taken to the Leeds General Infirmary.

It is believed they are suffering with a mixture of head injuries and sternum pain, although the severity of the injuries are not yet known.

The northbound carriageway was closed for several hours while the scene was investigated by police.

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, North Yorkshire Police said: "We're working at the scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles on the #A19 northbound near the A684 turn off.

"Diversion in place at South Kilvington. Please avoid the area as traffic will be heavy."

The force later tweeted: "The #A19 has re-opened following the collision earlier today. Thank you to motorists for their patience while we investigated the scene."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Justin Bieber is still on good terms with ex Selena Gomez

Fans Spot Selena Gomez On Justin Bieber's Instagram

News

Cheryl could be the new judge on Strictly Come Dancing as bookies favourite

Cheryl Is Favourite To Replace Darcey Bussell As A Strictly Come Dancing Judge

Cheryl

Love Island's Samira Mighty re-creates iconic scenes from the villa

WATCH: Samira Mighty Re-Enacts Iconic Love Island Scenes On Holiday With Ellie Brown & Zara McDermott

TV & Film

Ellie Goulding spoke about her wedding singer

WATCH: Ellie Goulding Hired A Star To Sing For Her At Her Wedding

Ellie Goulding

Demi Lovato has chopped her hair into a sleek, short bob

Demi Lovato Unveils Brand New Look After Chopping Hair Into A Chic Bob

News