Fatal collision in Pontefract

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision in Pontefract.

Emergency services were called to reports of a head-on collision on Friday night involving two cars on the A628 Castle Syke Hill, just north of the junction with Sandy Gate Lane.

It involved a black Honda Civic and a grey Toyota Prius taxi. The Honda was travelling north towards Pontefract at the time of the collision and the taxi was heading in the opposite direction.

A 69-year-old woman, who was a rear seat passenger in the taxi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the taxi, a 45-year-old man, and the front seat passenger, a 70-year-old man, were both seriously injured and are currently being treated in hospital. The 70-year old male remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the Honda, a 21-year-old man, and his front seat passenger, a 16-year-old girl, were also seriously injured and taken to hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

The Honda driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team are carrying out an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the collision and are also working to support the families of those involved.