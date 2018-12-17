Fatal Collision In Freezing Conditions In South Yorkshire

Two women have died and three people have been seriously hurt after crashes in freezing conditions in South Yorkshire on Saturday.

Two women have died and three people have been seriously hurt after crashes in freezing conditions in South Yorkshire on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police are looking for dashcam footage after a fatal crash on the Woodhead Pass.

Two women aged 20 and 22 died when their car crashed with another car on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said a further passenger in the car, a woman, suffered serious injuries.

In a separate crash, police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries in a collision in Armthorpe.



Officers were called to Armthorpe Lane, Doncaster at 6pm on Saturday following reports two cars had collided.

A 24-year-old man who was driving one of the cars, was found to have injuries to his chest and was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.



And in a third collision, a 39-year-old man has suffered serious injuries when his car hit a wall in Rotherham.

It happened at around 8.05pm on Saturday night close to Ickles Viaduct.