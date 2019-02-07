Explosion In West Yorkshire

At least four people have been taken to hospital after a gas explosion and fire in Batley.

West Yorkshire Police said the explosion occurred in a domestic flat in the Hick Lane area of Batley, in Kirklees.

The force said "a number of people" received burns and were being treated in hospital but their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Chief Inspector Wayne Horner said: "I understand that this will have caused concern amongst the community; residents can be reassured that police along with our partners from the other emergency services are on scene dealing with the incident."

The force said four males aged between 35 and 39 were taken to hospital.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was extinguished, but there are concerns over the structural stability of the two-storey block.

Police were alerted just before 6.50pm on Wednesday to reports of a "loud noise" and remain on scene along with the ambulance service.

A spokesman for the force said a police cordon was in place and that people from the immediate area had been evacuated as a precaution.

Tracy Brabin, Labour and Co-operative MP for Batley & Spen, said on Twitter: "My thoughts are with those who have been injured in the incident.

"I will share any further updates from our emergency services as I receive them."

Police said road closures were likely to remain in place "well into the day" on Thursday and advised people to avoid the area where possible due to long delays.