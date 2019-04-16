Drugs warning in Sheffield

Police in Sheffield are issuing a warning after a suspected drugs death in the city and 2 people being taken seriously ill.

In the early hours Saturday 13 April, a 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a property on Sackville Road in the Crookes area of Sheffield.

Reports were also received in the early hours Saturday 13 April, that a 41-year-old man had collapsed and was unconscious at the same property. He was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Detective Sergeant Gregory Dakin said: "Whilst the cause of death has not yet been established, we do believe it was drugs related and we are conducting a number of enquiries to ascertain the circumstances.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has sadly died, and they are being supported by our officers.

"Drugs can have severe consequences and damaging effects and we want to encourage people who may be affected either by the use of drugs, both legal and illegal substances, or have concerns for a loved one who may be affected, to please seek help and advice from health professionals."