Drone disrupts flights at Leeds/Bradford

12 July 2019, 16:19

Leeds Bradford Airport

A drone led to the temporary closure of Leeds/Bradford Airport this airport.

It's after an inbound flight spotted the device flying near the airport on its approach at around 12.55pm. Police say that flights were temporarily halted just after 2.00pm, with one being diverted to Manchester. 

The airport re-opened 45 minutes later. 

A statement from Leeds/Bradford Airport read:

"We can now confirm that the airport is fully open and receiving flights again. We are liaising with West Yorkshire Police regarding the incident and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

