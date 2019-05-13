Donny Rovers best for away fans

Preston North End, Doncaster Rovers and Exeter City were the best clubs to visit as away fans in the English Football League this season.

The EFL Away Fan Experience Campaign asks travelling supporters for feedback on the grounds they visit, with questions about how much help they received from the home team's stadium staff, first impressions of the ground and the quality of the food and drink.

Preston topped the rankings in the Championship, getting high marks for their away fan guide, staff engagement and social media content.

League One's top away venue was Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium thanks to its away supporters' family zone and friendly staff, while Exeter won the League Two prize because of their excellent facilities and efforts to create a welcoming atmosphere for fans of all ages.

In a statement, the outgoing EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "The atmosphere and friendly rivalries created by those fans travelling up and down the country to support their club undoubtedly enhances the matchday experience for all supporters.

"It's that passion, tribalism and wanting to play a tangible part in the outcome that really sets football apart from other sports and we are proud that the away fan experience continues to grow from strength to strength across the whole of the EFL.

"For the third consecutive season we have seen over 1.5million away-day match tickets sold. That only further emphasises the fantastic work EFL clubs are doing, week in, week out, to continually attract significant numbers of supporters through turnstiles."

The Football Supporters' Federation worked with the EFL on the research and its deputy chief executive David Rose said: "We hope that by shining a light on these great examples that more clubs will be inspired to provide a welcoming experience for some of football's most committed supporters."

Last week, the league announced that total attendances hit a 60-year high this season, with nearly 18.4 million people going to the 1,655 games across the three divisions - an average gate of 11,113, up 1.5 per cent on last season.