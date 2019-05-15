Dewsbury man jailed for mowing down soldier

15 May 2019, 17:16 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 17:46

court

A man's been jailed for eight years for knocking down a soldier with his car in Batley.

23 year old Hamza Ali Hussain, Middles Road, Dewsbury, left his victim with serious injuries including facial fractures, lung injuries and PTSD. The court heard how he's accelerated in temper towards a group of people outside the TBC nightclub in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Joshua Adams-Mitchell, who wasn't the intended target, was hit in the collision, leaving his army career in doubt. He was thrown onto the windscreen and rolled over the top of the car, hurled about 30 yards and landed on the road.

Hussain fled the scene and was arrested the next day. He'd previously pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today. Hussain was also disqualified from driving for nine years.

