Dad of missing York woman urges Libby Squire's parents to "keep up hope"

The Dad of a woman who disappeared almost 10 years ago has urged the parents of a missing Hull student to keep up hope.

Peter Lawrence's daughter Claudia was last seen in York on March 18, 2009 and police believe she has been murdered, although no body has ever been discovered.

Humberside Police have been searching for 21 year old Libby Squire for more than a month.

Miss Lawrence's father Peter, 72, from York, said he empathised with the 21-year-old's family.

He told the Press Association: "You just feel for her family."

Asked if he had a message for the student's parents, Lisa and Russ Squire, he said: "Keep up hope at this stage.

"It's only a month, that's bad enough, but you've got to keep hope."

Libby was reported missing on February 1 following a night out with friends in the city.

The parents, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, described their daughter as a "very thoughtful and caring young woman who puts others before herself" and said she is "much loved" by her three younger siblings.

They described the past month as one of "unending torture".

Humberside Police have said that despite following up hundreds of leads and carrying out intensive searches, Miss Squire's disappearance remains unexplained and they fear "she has come to harm".

Pawel Relowicz, 24, from Raglan Street, Hull, was arrested on suspicion of abduction in connection with her disappearance and remains under investigation.

He has been charged with 12 unrelated offences and has been remanded in custody.