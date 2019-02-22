Cyclist Ben Swift injured

22 February 2019, 12:09 | Updated: 22 February 2019, 12:14

Ben Swift

Team Sky rider Ben Swift spent the night in intensive care in Tenerife following a crash while out training with Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.

Swift's team said he clipped a rock on a descent, causing bleeding from the spleen which required immediate treatment.

The 31-year-old from Rotherham also suffered multiple contusions and facial injuries, but no apparent fractures.

He's tweeted to say "Thanks for the well wishes. I am still in intensive care at the moment. But hopefully move onto a normal ward tomorrow.

"They have stopped the bleed in the spleen. But just need to keep monitoring it. Along with that I have facial wounds and road rash."

Team Sky doctor Inigo Sarriegu said in a statement: "Swifty suffered quite a heavy crash whilst out training.

"Thankfully though, he didn't lose consciousness and was aware of the incident afterwards.

"We will continue to monitor him over the coming days, but 24 hours on from the crash he is already feeling better."

