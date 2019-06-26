Crash victim suffers serious injuries in Halifax

26 June 2019, 11:34

Police

A 20 year old's in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Halifax.

Officers were called at 11.18pm to a report a silver Subaru Impreza car had been in collision with a bridge wall on Godley Road, at the junction with Godley Branch Road.

The vehicle had been travelling in the direction of Stump Cross.

They say the man was a passenger in the car.

A driver and two other passengers were also taken to hospital.

The road's been closed while emergency services attended at the scene.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision.

Anyone who has dashcam footage of the vehicle or the collision is also asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it using the 101 online chat, quoting log 1947 of 25/6.

