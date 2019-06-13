Couple jailed for death of Huddersfield toddler

13 June 2019, 16:17 | Updated: 13 June 2019, 16:18

Leeds Crown Court

Two people have been convicted for the death of a toddler in Huddersfield.

Three year old Riley Siswick was found dead at home in February 2016, two days after he'd been seriously injured by 27 year old Kyle Campbell. 

On Thursday 13 June, Campbell was found guilty of Riley's murder at Leeds Crown Court. Riley's mother, 27 year old Kayleigh Siswick, was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child. 

The court heard how Riley was so severely injured that his bowel was severed, causing him to have a life threatening infection. 

Campbell was jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years, Siswick was sentenced to seven years in jail. 

