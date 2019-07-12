Could Steve Bruce be on his way to Newcastle?

12 July 2019, 07:25 | Updated: 12 July 2019, 07:28

Steve Bruce

Newcastle are hoping to appointing Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce as their new manager with the start of the new Premier League season just a month away.

It's understood the two clubs spent Thursday attempting to reach an agreement over compensation with Bruce having indicated he wanted to talk to the club he supported as a boy.

The Magpies are keen to strike a deal for the 58-year-old as soon as possible, with the summer transfer window running down fast and the squad due to depart for the Premier League Asia Trophy in China on Saturday.

Bruce has won promotion to the Premier League on four occasions during a managerial career which has taken him from Sheffield United to Huddersfield, Crystal Palace, Birmingham, Wigan, Sunderland, Hull and Aston Villa.

