Claims some ambulance crews are being fined for using bus lanes

11 April 2019, 07:37 | Updated: 11 April 2019, 07:41

welsh ambulance

Ambulance crews are being fined for driving in bus lanes, and banned from public transport lanes when not on a 999 emergency, according to their union.

Unison revealed that many ambulance drivers have had penalties for using the lanes to avoid traffic and speed up journeys for patients needing vital care.

The union warned that patients could end up stuck in traffic congestion if the fines continue.

Delegates at the union's annual health conference spoke of a mixed picture, with towns and cities across the UK adopting different approaches.

Richard Bentley from Unison's Yorkshire Ambulance Service Branch said he can use bus lanes in Leeds but not in other cities.

The paramedic said: "If I leave Leeds and head to Bradford or York, I'm subject to a £60 fine.

"That's if I forget I'm not allowed to use their bus lanes.

"Several colleagues have fallen foul of this and there's nothing we can do."

Some councils have dropped fines following appeals, but drivers' time is wasted on paperwork, said Unison.

National ambulance officer Colm Porter said: "Crews need to get patients to hospital quickly but not every call requires lights and sirens.

"Councils must stop leaving crews out of pocket for putting patients first, and being taken out of action because they then get stuck in traffic jams."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Avicii released 'SOS' one year after his death

Avicii Releases Song, 'SOS', With Aloe Blacc One Year After DJ's Death

Avicii

Sophie Turner reprises her role as Sansa Stark for GoT season 8

Who's In The Game Of Thrones Cast For Season 8? Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington And Maisie Williams Are Back

TV & Film

Georgia Steel is dating a new man who posed as a Chelsea footballer to fund luxury lifetsyle

Georgia Steel's New Boyfriend Posed As A Chelsea Footballer & Was Jailed For Stealing Credit Cards

News

Halsey and BTS have been friends for a long time

Inside BTS And Halsey's Real Life Friendship As They Tease 'Boys With Luv' Collaboration
KJ Apa stars in Netflix film 'The Last Summer' coming in May

WATCH: The Last Summer Trailer With KJ Apa, Cast, Release Date & Trailer

TV & Film