Christmas Dinner for Care Leavers in Leeds

A team of volunteers want to make sure that young people who have left care are not spending Christmas on their own.

They are throwing a party for fifty young people who have previously been in residential or foster homes, they will get presents, entertainment and a full Christmas feast.

The aim is to combat loneliness for care leavers without families.

Volunteer Rahila Hussain, is the chef and one of the organisers, she said: "They're the ones who people don't always think about, they're the ones who don't have anyone to go and spend Christmas day with".

"We're surrounded by the spirit of Christmas and getting together with family and friends, but what happens when you don't have those relationships?"

They party is for care leavers usually aged between 18 and 25 and is being held at the Leeds City College Printworks campus.

"Last year was our first year of having someone who was a 16 year old, who was out of care and on their own. It's almost frightening to think of that really isn't it? 16 and on your own and no-one to go to on Christmas Day."

Rahila said this year for the first time they are reaching out to care leavers who are at University and would otherwise be in halls of residence on their own on Christmas day.