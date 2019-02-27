Cat causes house fire in Sheffield

27 February 2019, 19:04 | Updated: 27 February 2019, 19:05

Narla the cat

A cat is being blamed for causing a fire and explosion at a house in Sheffield.

The family pet is thought to have knocked the hob on, which set fires to items on top including an aerosol can which exploded and smashed through the kitchen window.

A South Yorkshire Police Officer happened to be walking past the property on Ecclesfield Road in Shiregreen when it happened and managed to call the fire service and help everyone out safely.

South Yorkshire Fire Service say the family and Narla the cat are all ok.

