Car Crashes Into West Yorkshire Pub

27 January 2019, 06:57 | Updated: 27 January 2019, 07:05

Police

A car's crashed into the front of a Wetherspoons in Dewsbury.

It happaned at 9.30am yesterday, after a Saab estate car crashed into The Time Piece JD Wetherspoon pub in Northgate.

The elderly driver of the car needed medical treatment at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "The elderly driver of the car is receiving medical treatment at the scene, but is not thought to be seriously injured."

Video of the scene on social media showed the car almost completely inside the pub.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said paramedics attended the incident.

No-one else was injured.   

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson have split, following complications with their relationship

Megan Barton Hanson And Wes Nelson Announce Their Split Via Lengthy Instagram Statement

TV & Film

Firefighters were called to one of Ed Sheeran's properties.

Firefighters Were Called To Tackle A Fire At Ed Sheeran’s Million Pound Estate

Ed Sheeran

KSI praised by YouTuber JaackMaate for secretly paying friend's rent

KSI Secretly Paid A YouTuber's Rent To Save Him From Becoming Homeless

News

Charlotte Crosby shames online trolls who are parents

Charlotte Crosby Names & Shames 'Disgusting' Online Bullies In Emotional Rant

News

Olivia Attwood has revealed she will be moving to a secret location.

Olivia Attwood And Boyfriend Bradley Dack Are Moving To A ‘Secret Location’ After Shock Burglary

News