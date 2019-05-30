Boy falls from rollercoaster in Yorkshire

30 May 2019, 17:52

Lightwater Valley

A six year old boy's been airlifted to hospital after falling from a rollercoaster in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to Lightwater Valley in Ripon this morning. The child was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by Air Ambulance, where his injuries are not thought to be life threatening. 

Witnesses said the boy plunged up to 15ft from the Twister ride at the theme park, with one saying they heard loud screams before seeing a child on the ground.

The ride was closed for the rest of the day but the theme park itself remained open. 

Eyewitness Mark said: "The boy was hanging out the carriage backwards. He'd obviously got out of his restraint somehow. Two seconds after that he actually fell out of the carriage to the floor, maybe around 12-15 foot he fell.

"After that everybody in the queue, everybody around, started shouting to the operator of the ride to shut it down as he hadn't noticed what had gone on.

"Two guys dove over the actual barriers to get to the lad who was on the floor. After that I got out of there with my daughter. I'm quite surprised they did leave the actual park open to be honest with you.

"I would've thought they would have closed it down."

A spokesperson for Lightwater Valley said: 

"We take the health and safety of our visitors very seriously and are committed to providing support to the affected family. The ride concerned will remain closed until a full investigation has taken place."

