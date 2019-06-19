Boy allegedly assaulted by man in Hull

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly left a seven year old boy with a broken arm in Hull.

It happened in Grasby Park on Saturday 1 June, when the boy had pushed one of the man's daughters off the slide.

The man is then reported to have gone up to the boy, sworn at him and pushed HIM off the slide, leaving him with a broken arm. The child required hospital treatment, the suspect and the two girls left the park quickly.

The man has been described as white, between 30 and 40, with short black hair. He was wearing a long sleeved black top and white shorts.