Boy allegedly assaulted by man in Hull

19 June 2019, 13:53 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 13:59

police notepad

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly left a seven year old boy with a broken arm in Hull.

It happened in Grasby Park on Saturday 1 June, when the boy had pushed one of the man's daughters off the slide. 

The man is then reported to have gone up to the boy, sworn at him and pushed HIM off the slide, leaving him with a broken arm. The child required hospital treatment, the suspect and the two girls left the park quickly. 

The man has been described as white, between 30 and 40, with short black hair. He was wearing a long sleeved black top and white shorts. 

 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Camila Cabello & Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello’s Complete Dating History: From Boyfriend Matthew Hussey To Austin Mahone
Meet Love Island 2019 hunk, Joe Garratt

Who Is Joe Garratt? 2019 Dumped Love Island Contestant Who Owns A Catering Company In London

TV & Film

Joe Garratt was dumped from Love Island

Love Island’s Joe Garratt ‘Being Briefed By Producers’ On Backlash Over His Treatment Of Lucie Donlan Before He Heads Home

TV & Film

Fans think Curtis Pritchard doesn't like Amy Hart anymore

Love Island Viewers Think Curtis Pritchard 'Doesn't Like' Amy Hart After He Wipes His Mouth After Kiss

TV & Film

Ed Sheeran has an epic album of collaborations on the way

Ed Sheeran New Album: Tracklist, Release Date And Who Features On 'No.6 Collaborations' Project

Ed Sheeran