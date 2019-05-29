Blue post boxes in Leeds

29 May 2019, 12:42 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 12:56

LEEDS BLUE POST

Post boxes in Leeds are turning blue!

Royal Mail is unveiling special-coloured postboxes to mark the launch of the cricket World Cup.

The boxes will be located in each of the tournament's venues. That means they'll be in Leeds, as well as Lord's, Cardiff, Bristol, and Nottingham.

They will be placed close to the stadium or in cities where games will be held during the six-week tournament, which starts with England v South Africa on Thursday and ends with the final at Lord's on July 14.

The postboxes will be decorated with information about England players born in the area.

Mark Street, head of campaigns at Royal Mail said: "We take the opportunity to celebrate Great British traditions where we can, and what better occasion than the honour of being the host nation for the cricket World Cup.

"We are delighted to honour this quintessentially British sport and important occasion on our iconic postboxes."

Paul Smith, of the International Cricket Council (ICC), added: "This ... will help bring the tournament to life in our host cities.

"We saw the amazing interest around the Olympic Games postboxes and we expect these versions to do the same thing.

"We have worked hard to deliver a World Cup atmosphere outside of the cricketing stadiums with our free to enter fanzones and city activations, and this is another great way of engaging members of the public in this amazing tournament."

The other locations are in Southampton, Manchester, Chester-Le-Street, Birmingham and Taunton.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Meet Love Island 2019 star Callum Macleod

Who Is Callum Macleod? Love Island 2019 Star And Aircraft Engineer From Wales

TV & Film

Curtis Pritchard is not only Strictly star AJ's brother - he's appearing on Love Island this year

Who Is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 Contestant And Ballroom And Latin Dancer From Shropshire

TV & Film

Kady has hit out at the presenter.

Kady McDermott Lashes Out At Jameela Jamil Over ‘Plus Size’ Comments About New Love Islanders

TV & Film

Glastonbury confirm Lewis Capaldi has been added to the 2019 line-up

Lewis Capaldi Jokes He'll 'Bottle It And End His Career' As He's Added To The Glastonbury 2019 Line-Up
Celebs Go Dating 2019 stars Love Island stars

Celebs Go Dating Announces Line-Up & It Includes Love Island's Jack Fincham & Megan Barton Hanson

TV & Film