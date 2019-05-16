Bielsa to consider Leeds future

16 May 2019, 18:29 | Updated: 16 May 2019, 18:58

Marcelo Bielsa Leeds manager

After the pain of defeat to Derby County last night in the Championship Play-Off Semi-Final, attention now turns to the future of Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa.

They went into the game at an electric Elland Road 1-0 from the first leg, but after Stuart Dallas put them 1-0 up on the night (2-0 on aggregate), they slumped to a 4-2 defeat, 4-3 overall. Bielsa currently has a three year rolling contract essentially.

The agreement allows for the Argentinian to leave the club at the end of each year, should he choose to.

The 63 year old said:

"As you can imagine, it's not convenient to talk about this right now. This process, you know about it, is that if the club offers me the possibility to carry on I will listen to their proposal.

"You just have to accept the pain. I don't think that there's someone who feels more pain than our players.

"It's never good to compare pains. But for me it's hard to believe someone is suffering more than my players."

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani must now convince Bielsa there there's enough of a budget to mount another promotion challenge.

