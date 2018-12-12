Attack On Homeless Men In Hull

Two men have been arrested in connection with an attack on two homeless men in Hull, which was caught on CCTV.

The footage released by Humberside Police shows a man taking a running jump onto a tent in a shop doorway.

Another man appears to be laughing and filming it on his phone as a third man looks on, before they all move away.

The force said it had been "overwhelmed with the response from the public" after the footage was released and confirmed the two men in the tent were unhurt.

On Tuesday night, a spokesman said two men, aged 26 and 29, from the Lincoln area, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody.

Police are now trying to trace a third man.

It happened in Whitefriargate, in the early hours of Friday November 30.