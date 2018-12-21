Arrests Over Attacks On ATMs

21 December 2018, 08:39 | Updated: 21 December 2018, 08:47

generic police picture

Police investigating attacks against ATM machines in Yorkshire and Durham have arrested four people.

Officers from the Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit arrested the three males and one woman on Wednesday in a series of raids in the Bradford, Darlington and Middlesbrough areas.

Cash-machines were targeted across the Yorkshire and Durham regions between 26 October last year and 14 February this year. Over £300,000 was stolen as well as thousands of pounds worth of damage caused to nearby buildings and businesses.

The three men aged 34 (arrested in Bradford), 34 (arrested in Darlington) and 45 (arrested in Middlesbrough) were arrested on suspicion of: Conspiracy to Cause an Explosion, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Theft and conspiracy to enter into / be concerned in the acquisition / retention / use or control of criminal property.

The woman (45) was arrested in Middlesbrough on suspicion of Conspiracy to enter into / be concerned in the acquisition / retention / use or control of criminal property.

All of those arrested have been released under investigation.

Vehicles and cash were seized during the operation.

