Armed men burgle home in Huddersfield

Four men armed with baseball bats have burgled a house in Huddersfield.

It happened on Wednesday 31 July at around 11.20pm on Bromley Road in Birkby. They arrived at the house in a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf before entering the property.

A mother and her child were in the house at the time. The suspects made off with a black Audi Q2.

Detective Constable Sarah Culley is investigating the incident and said:

“This was clearly a traumatic experience for the occupants of the property, a mother and her child, who were in their home at the time.

“We are doing everything we can to identify the individuals responsible for what is a particularly serious and brazen crime.

“We do not see these types of offences often, however, we do not underestimate the impact and will continue to provide the necessary support to the family and local community.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may hold footage, perhaps from CCTV, Dashcam or a mobile phone, which captures the suspects on the night this unfolded.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information about the people behind this should contact police via the online options atwww.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us quoting crime reference 13190390801 or you can call the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.”