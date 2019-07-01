Antifreeze thrown over two year old in Leeds

1 July 2019, 13:03

A two year old's in hospital after anti-freeze was thrown over him and his mum in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to the Lidl carpark on Oak Tree lane in Gipton at around 19:15 on Saturday night.

It's thought to have happened after a dispute between the mother and two men in a car.

A male from the Toyota through the substance over the 27 year old and her son before leaving the area.

Both victims were treated at the scene for skin irritation and the child was also checked in hospital.

Tests determined the substance was an anti freeze which caused some irritation to the victims but will have no long lasting effects.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who saw the suspects leave the scene.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 referencing crime number 13190329324.

Information can also be given online at
www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101Livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

