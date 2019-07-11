A teenage boy's assaulted in Rotherham

11 July 2019, 08:28 | Updated: 11 July 2019, 08:32

South Yorkshire Police are investigating an assault on a teenage boy.

A 17-year-old boy is believed to have been assaulted by a group of people near High Street in the Kimberworth last month.

The victim is believed to have been struck from behind and badly beaten, leaving him with serious cuts and grazes that required hospital treatment.

Police are treating it as an alleged hate crime.

They also think that the attack may have been filmed on a smart phone.

They're now appealing for any information which may help identify those responsible.

