A survey says we have £10 a day to spend

9 March 2019, 08:16 | Updated: 9 March 2019, 08:18

Piggy Bank

People living in Yorkshire and The Humber have just £319.36 of disposable income each month, according to a study.

A survey's found we have just over £10.50 a day.

The recent poll, commissioned by Salary Finance, found that after paying out for their rent and mortgage, utility bills, food and other living expenses, just a small amount of "spare" cash is left over for the lighter things in life.

It also emerged that for those who do have some more left at the end of their month, eating out is the most popular way to spend it, along with putting some away towards a holiday and new clothes.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Louis Tomlinson's new song apparently includes lyrics about his mum

Louis Tomlinson’s Two Of Us Contains Heartbreaking Lyrics About His Late Mum Johannah Deakin

Louis Tomlinson

Halsey responded on Twitter after some fans took offence to her sarcasm

Halsey Perfectly Addresses The Hypocrisy Of Stan Culture On Twitter
Khloe Kardashian and baby True haven't seen Tristan Thompson since Valentine's Day.

Tristan Thompson Hasn’t Seen Khloe Kardashian Or Daughter True Since Valentine’s Day

News

Cole Sprouse reveals how the Riverdale cast are coping after Luke Perry's death.

Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse Says The Cast Are Trying To “Recover” Following Luke Perry’s Death

TV & Film

Ella Mai will be supporting superstar Ariana Grande on her Sweetener World Tour

Who Is Ella Mai? Meet The Singer-Songwriter Supporting Ariana Grande On Tour

News