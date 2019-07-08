A man and woman from Yorkshire arrested over the death of a girl on a motorway

A man and a woman from Yorkshire have been arrested over the death of a 12-year-old girl on a motorway.

Sana Patel from Blackburn died at the scene on the M61 in Lancashire on Saturday night.

She was a passenger in a car which was involved in a collision with another car.

5 others in the car suffered minor injuries.

A 23-year-old woman from Mirefield was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 28-year-old man from Dewsbury has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Both are still in custody.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway between junction eight and Bolton West/Rivington services.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cribbin said: "This was a tragic incident in which 12-year-old Sana Patel lost her life and our thoughts are very much with her family and friends at his unimaginably difficult time.

"There are no words to describe what they will be going through and we send them our deepest condolences.

"We have now made two arrests but are very much still trying to establish what happened and are asking anybody who saw the collision or either vehicle in the moments before it happened to get in touch as soon as possible."