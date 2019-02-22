A 10th arrest in Tom Bell investigation

22 February 2019, 06:33 | Updated: 22 February 2019, 06:34

Tom bell

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of Tom Bell.

The 21-year-old boxer was fatally injured after a shooting at the Maple Tree pub on Plantation Road, Balby, at around 8.45pm on Thursday 17 January.

The 30-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He has been bailed as enquiries continue.

He's the 10th person to be arrested by police, with two of those arrested now charged with murder and remanded into custody.

Detectives remain keen to hear from anyone with information.

