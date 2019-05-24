6 children taken to hospital in Sheffield

24 May 2019, 10:45 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 10:46

police tape

Police say there's been a "serious incident" in Sheffield.

In a statement they say they were called at around 7.30am today to reports of concerns for safety at a property on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance have attended and transported six children to hospital.

Two people are under arrest.

There will be a significant police presence at the scene throughout the day as officers continue enquiries.

A cordon is in place and buses are being diverted from the area.

