30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster

15 April 2019, 07:53 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 07:55

Hillsborough football ground

Liverpool will fall silent for a minute today to mark the 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

Ninety-six Liverpool fans lost their lives at the FA Cup semi-final match on April 15 1989.

A minute's silence will be held across Liverpool at 3.06pm, the time the match was stopped.

Flags on civic buildings will be flown at half mast and the bells of the Town Hall will toll 96 times.

Images of the victims printed on banners, along with the words Never Forgotten, have been put on display at the front of St George's Hall in the city.

From Monday morning, 96 lanterns with lit candles will also be displayed on the steps of the hall, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects and leave tributes.

Sheffield Wednesday are holding a memorial service at the ground.

