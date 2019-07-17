3 year old hit by car in Sheffield

17 July 2019, 11:38 | Updated: 17 July 2019, 11:40

A three year old boy has got two broken legs after being hit by a car in Sheffield.

The collision happened just before 6.30pm on the evening of Tuesday 16 July on Stadbrooke Drive in Sheffield.

It's believed the little boy was walking down the road with his mother when he stepped out into the on-coming traffic.

The driver of the car stopped and spoke to the boys mum and police say they don't think they were driving inappropriately or dangerously.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.

