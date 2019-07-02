3 injured in crash near Wakefield

2 July 2019, 11:49 | Updated: 2 July 2019, 11:51

Police

One person's in hospital with life threatening injuries following a crash in Woolley and two others have minor injuries.

The collision happened on Monday afternoon at the crossroads of Woolley Edge Lane, Haigh Lane and Intake Lane.

West Yorkshire Fire Service say they rescued one adult trapped in the car and that a child was also involved and taken to hospital.

Police say the crash involved a blue Skoda Fabia and a white Iveco box van.

They're looking to speak to anyone who may have seen it happen.

