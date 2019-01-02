21 Year Old Killed In Sheffield Crash

2 January 2019, 09:16

Police generic

A 21 year old's died - after a crash in the Parsons Cross area of Sheffield.

It happened early yesterday morning.
 
Police say at around 4am, it is reported that a silver Saab 95 was travelling along Southey Green Road, in the direction of Elm Lane, when it was in collision with a set of railings near to the Church on the Corner.
 
The driver of the car, a 21 year old man, suffered significant head injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
 
His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
 
A passenger was also travelling in the vehicle - but they didn't get hurt.
 
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, please call 101 quoting incident number 410 of 1 January 2019.

