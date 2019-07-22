21 Year old dead in Sheffield stabbing

22 July 2019, 11:13 | Updated: 22 July 2019, 11:15

tape

A 21-year-old man has died after being stabbed in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called to Piper Crescent, in the Southey area of the city, at about 10.15pm on Sunday.

They found a young man who had suffered stab wounds to his chest.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards, the force said.

A spokesman said the man's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Jade Brice said: "Inquiries are under way to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and where it occurred.

"A cordon remains in place around the area as a team of detectives and forensic officers carry out inquiries and speak to residents.

"Local neighbourhood officers will also be in the area today, for your reassurance, and to speak to should you have any concerns.

"I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last night, who saw or heard anything suspicious. If you have any information please don't hesitate to contact us via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

