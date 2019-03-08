20 arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Wakefield

8 March 2019, 17:55 | Updated: 8 March 2019, 18:01

Generic Police Pic

Detectives have arrested 19 men and one woman in connection with allegations of child sex abuse.

West Yorkshire Police said their investigation is around claims made by two teenage girls that they were sexually abused in the Wakefield area.

They told officers that the alleged offences happened between 2014 and 2016.

A spokesperson from the force said they were aged between 14 and 15 at the time.

Those arrested are originally from Wakefield and have been interviewed and released on police bail.

Investigations into the alleged offences began after they were first reported in 2016.

Detective Chief Inspector Fran Naughton said: "This large-scale enquiry will be ongoing for some time and we will update residents when we can and it is legally appropriate to do so.

"I fully appreciate the concern news of these arrests will cause in communities within the Wakefield area and can assure residents that the force is very experienced at managing investigations of this kind.

"We realise the trauma victims suffer as a result of these dreadful offences and can promise those who came forward will be listened to and supported by trained, dedicated professionals who want to deliver justice for them."

