16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Collision In Barnsley

14 January 2019, 08:34 | Updated: 14 January 2019, 08:35

Police

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was killed in a collision in Barnsley in the early hours of yesterday.

At around 1.40am, it's reported that a silver Vauxhall Astra was travelling along Broadway in the direction of Dodworth Road when it collided with a tree.

A 16-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Astra, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by police officers.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in police custody.

Officers are particularly interested in speaking to people who might have seen a vehicle fitting this description in the area before the collision.

