12 year old raped in Sheffield

21 May 2019, 11:42 | Updated: 21 May 2019, 11:44

Police tape

South Yorkshire Police are investigating reports a 12 year old girl was raped in woodland in Sheffield.

Officers were called to Richmond Heights Woods at 3.34am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The crime scene was cordoned off while forensic teams examined the area and a search was carried out.

A spokeswoman from South Yorkshire Police said: "At 3.34am on Sunday May 19, officers were called to the Richmond area of Sheffield following reports that a 12-year-old girl had been raped in the nearby Richmond Heights Woods.

The girl and her family are currently receiving support as officers follow up a number of lines of inquiry."

