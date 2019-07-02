12-year-old injured in Harrogate collision

2 July 2019, 07:20 | Updated: 2 July 2019, 07:24

Police

A 12-year-old cyclist has been seriously injured after a collision in Harrogate.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after the boy was involved in a collision with a coach.

It happened outside St Aiden's High School on Oatlands Drive at around 8.50am yesterday morning.

The cyclist, a boy from Harrogate, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area on Monday morning and saw the cyclist or the bus prior to the incident and to anyone who saw the collision itself, to contact them.

They would also like to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident or the moments before it happened.

The occupants of the coach were uninjured.

