Man charged with arson over Ilkley Moor fire

A man's been charged with arson after a fire ripped through Ilkley Moor.

Firefighters are still on the scene this morning - they're using large jets to get the flames out.

Two of the other three suspects arrested yesterday in connection with the fire have now been released under investigation.

Officer's are now looking at whether the fire's linked to a far bigger one which gripped hundred of acres of moorland at the same time.

Over at Marsden Moor, 45 firefighters are continuing to battle pockets of flames.

A fire there that's also been burning since Sunday has been blamed on a disposable barbeque.

The National Trust says a group called 999, and their charity helicopter helped efforts.

Craig Best is the regional countryside director of the National Trust, he said: "The National Trust will foot the bill, it costs approximately £2,000 per hour."

He added it would be devastating for endangered wildlife which call the moorland their home.