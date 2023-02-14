LooseFest 2023: Line-up, Tickets & Everything You Need To Know
14 February 2023, 10:36
LooseFest is back again in 2023, bringing a weekend of big music to the North East – here's everything you need to know.
LooseFest returns to Newcastle with an action-packed weekend and another great line-up for a two-day event on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th of August.
The festival will take place in Newcastle's very own inner-city green space, Town Moor, and will see performances from none other than Sean Paul, Chase & Status, Craig David, Patrick Topping and many more!
A wide array of acts will be lined up across multiple arenas, with each stage boasting its very own sound; from House, DnB and Disco, to Techno, RnB, and Dance Classics.
The event grounds at Town Moor will also feature a funfair and food village full of bars and street vendors.
Read on to find out everything you need to know about LooseFest 2023...
LooseFest 2023 line-up
LooseFest has announced the following headline artists: Sean Paul, Chase & Status, Craig David, Patrick Topping, Ben Hemsley, Joel Corry, Andy C, Sub Focus, Dimension, Example, Sigala and Tinie Tempah.
Some of the world's biggest DJs will also be putting on sets; including Franky Wah, Alan Fitzpatrick, Hot Since 82, Kettama, Jax Jones, Sigala and more.
Check out the full line-up below!
How to get tickets for LooseFest
Tickets go on General Sale on Friday 17th February, but fans can sign-up now at www.loosefest.com to get early access to all tickets and payment plans 2 hours before general release.