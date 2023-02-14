LooseFest 2023: Line-up, Tickets & Everything You Need To Know

14 February 2023, 10:36

All the details on LooseFest 2023
All the details on LooseFest 2023. Picture: LooseFest
LooseFest is back again in 2023, bringing a weekend of big music to the North East – here's everything you need to know.

LooseFest returns to Newcastle with an action-packed weekend and another great line-up for a two-day event on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th of August.

The festival will take place in Newcastle's very own inner-city green space, Town Moor, and will see performances from none other than Sean Paul, Chase & Status, Craig David, Patrick Topping and many more!

A wide array of acts will be lined up across multiple arenas, with each stage boasting its very own sound; from House, DnB and Disco, to Techno, RnB, and Dance Classics.

The event grounds at Town Moor will also feature a funfair and food village full of bars and street vendors.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about LooseFest 2023...

LooseFest will take place on August 5th and 6th
LooseFest will take place on August 5th and 6th. Picture: LooseFest
LooseFest is taking the North East by storm this summer
LooseFest is taking the North East by storm this summer. Picture: LooseFest

LooseFest 2023 line-up

LooseFest has announced the following headline artists: Sean Paul, Chase & Status, Craig David, Patrick Topping, Ben Hemsley, Joel Corry, Andy C, Sub Focus, Dimension, Example, Sigala and Tinie Tempah.

Some of the world's biggest DJs will also be putting on sets; including Franky Wah, Alan Fitzpatrick, Hot Since 82, Kettama, Jax Jones, Sigala and more.

Check out the full line-up below!

Check out LooseFest's 2023 line-up
Check out LooseFest's 2023 line-up. Picture: LooseFest

How to get tickets for LooseFest

Tickets go on General Sale on Friday 17th February, but fans can sign-up now at www.loosefest.com to get early access to all tickets and payment plans 2 hours before general release.

