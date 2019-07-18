Win A Holiday For Four To Mallorca!

BCM Mallorca. Picture: Party Hard Travel

You and three mates could be jetting to Mallorca’s premiere party spot for three nights!

Whack out the sun tan, dust off those shades and get ready to scream 'I gotta text!' As we could be jetting you off to Mallorca for three nights of partying with your pals.

We're talking a trip for four people to Party Fest on 12th-15th September.

You’ll get access to their full Events Package, including their Closing Party at BCM.

BCM Mallorca. Picture: Party Hard Travel

Staying at the BH Majorca Hotel in a Superior Suite, with an all-inclusive package for all your food and drink, the hotel is an adult’s playground – and the star of the show is the hotel’s very own epic adults-only water park, which features tons of pulse-pounding slides.

You can party at the hotel’s Island Beach party zone with access to tons of DJ sets, gigs and pool parties.

BCM Mallorca. Picture: Party Hard Travel

To get involved and be in with a chance of winning, text the word PARTY to 83958. Entries close at 23:00 on 28th July.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you.

100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. You’re playing across the Capital network, click here for the full T&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help children, young people and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you. www.makesomenoise.com

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.