£5,000 Easter Egg Hunt!

Your chance to win £5k! Picture: iStock Photos

You can win a HUGE £5,000!

For your chance to win, tell us how many Easter Eggs are hidden in our London cityscape below: If you think you know, text the word PRIZE followed by your answer to 83958.

Texts cost £1.50 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 10pm on Monday 13th April 2020. If you text after that you won’t be entered into the competition but may still be charged. 18+ only.

Get the full Terms and Conditions here.

Find the Easter Eggs to be in with a chance to win £5k! Picture: Easter Egg Hunt

Well done to one of our recent SMS competition winners! Nidhi entered our text club competition on 21st January and is now £2,500 richer!

Previous winner Nidhil Sanil won £2,500. Picture: Global

To make sure you don’t miss the latest competitions, just like that one, you can sign up to our text club here (18+ only)

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News