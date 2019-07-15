Win £5000 Cash

15 July 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 15 July 2019, 11:58

Win £5K!
Fancy £5K cash? Here's your chance!

For your chance to win just tell us...

In which country would find the mystery landmark that we’ve jumbled up below?

Mystery Location
If you think you know, text the word PRIZE followed by your answer to 83958.

Texts cost £1.50 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 8pm on Thursday 22nd August. If you text after that you won’t be entered into the competition but may still be charged. 18+ only.

Get the full Terms and Conditions here.

For even more chances to win cash and other great prizes, join our text club for exclusive competitions, offers and free entry into our monthly £500 draw!

